Crime

Peterborough man arrested after weapon brandished at hospital security: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 10:43 am
A man was arrested after security officers were threatened at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Jan. 4, 2022.
PRHC

A Peterborough man was arrested Thursday following an incident at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre earlier in the week

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday officers responded to a report of an “aggressive” man at the hospital who made “threatening gestures with a sharp object toward security.”

“At the time of the incident, security officers were able to negotiate the weapon away from the man before he left the area,” police said.

The suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol spotted the man and arrested him.

Jesse Rowe, 28, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 27, police said Friday.

