Crime

London, Ont. man charged after fake report of gunman at Woodstock hospital: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 6, 2022 10:24 am
A photo of Woodstock General Hospital posted to Facebook in November 2020. View image in full screen
A photo of Woodstock General Hospital posted to Facebook in November 2020. via Woodstock Hospital/Facebook

The Woodstock Police Service said a London, Ont., man is facing a charge of public mischief in connection with a report of a gunman at Woodstock General Hospital.

Police reported that officers arrived on scene at the hospital just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a male with a gun trying to get into the hospital.

However, police said the man who made the 911 call “later advised the Woodstock Police Service that the claims were fabricated.”

A London, Ont., man, aged 33, has been charged with public mischief in connection with the investigation.

