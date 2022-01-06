London, Ont. man charged after fake report of gunman at Woodstock hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Woodstock Police Service said a London, Ont., man is facing a charge of public mischief in connection with a report of a gunman at Woodstock General Hospital.

Police reported that officers arrived on scene at the hospital just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a male with a gun trying to get into the hospital.

However, police said the man who made the 911 call “later advised the Woodstock Police Service that the claims were fabricated.”

A London, Ont., man, aged 33, has been charged with public mischief in connection with the investigation.