5 songs you must hear this week: 03 January 2022

We’re still in the lowest period of the year for new releases, but the fresh stuff is starting to appear. Let’s take a listen to what we’ve got so far.

1. Hard Feelings, Dangerous

Hard Feelings (Domino)

Recommended If You Like: Slinky club bangers

Amy Douglas is an NYC-based dance artist who ran into Joe Goddard of Hot Chip. Deciding that they had the chemistry, they formed Hard Feelings in early 2021. This track, a follow-up to a debut single entitled Holding on Too Long, is another sample of their debut record which came out late last year. Think of it as a collision between New Wave, synthpop, and dance, creating “an opera of sad bangers.” Great winter listening, methinks.

2. Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba, What’s Not to Like?

Cordi Elba EP (7Wallace)

RIYL: Actors who sing

Lime Cordiale is an Aussie indie band led by a guy named Oli Leimbach. When he discovered that British actor Idris Alba was in Sydney shooting a film, he approached Alba and asked if he’d be up for a vocal guest appearance on a song. Elba was up for it, so they got together, quickly banged out three verses, and recorded the song. The result—a Strokes-ish sort of thing—will appear on an EP set for release on January 14th.

3. Yard Act, Payday

The Overload (Zen F.C.)

RIYL: Anti-capitalism, gentrification, and class fetishism

This is the third single Yard Act, a four-piece from Leeds, who expect to have their debut album available as of January 22. If you’re looking for shouty vocals delivered over minimalist instrumentation, then this one is for you. It’s quite catchy, actually.

4. Brutus Begins, Love & War (This Bed is on Fire)

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Undiscovered Canadian talent

I’ve been following Rick Temporao and his project Brutus Begins for more than a year now and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why some label hasn’t snapped him up. The material he’s sent me has been uniformly excellent and deserves to be heard by more people. Start with this.

BRUTUS BEGINS – LOVE & WAR (band version) from Ricardo Temporao on Vimeo.

5. Pip Blom, I Know I’m Not Easy to Like

Welcome Break (Heavenly Records)

RIYL: Modern Britpop

They sound British but they’re actually from The Netherlands. Taking their name from their singer (his name is Tender. Really.) grew up listening to mom and dad’s Oasis and Blur records. The result is a modern take on Britpop delivered with a ton of spunkiness. If you like what you hear, I highly recommend checking out not only the rest of this album but also their debut, Boat, from 2019.