London, Ont. police searching for missing teen

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. near Cheapside and McNay streets.

Dawson is described as a white male, around six feet tall and 143 pounds, with a slim build and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black toque and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

