Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing teen

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 29, 2021 5:36 pm
Police say 14-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. near Cheapside Street and McNay Street. . View image in full screen
Police say 14-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. near Cheapside Street and McNay Street. . London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. near Cheapside and McNay streets.

Read more: London, Ont. police look for missing 27-year-old man

Dawson is described as a white male, around six feet tall and 143 pounds, with a slim build and dark brown hair.

Trending Stories

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black toque and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ' Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ
Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ – Dec 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagLondon Police tagmissing person tagMissing tagMissing Teen tagTeen tagLondon police missing teen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers