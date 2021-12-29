London, Ont. police searching for missing teen

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. near Cheapside and McNay streets.
Dawson is described as a white male, around six feet tall and 143 pounds, with a slim build and dark brown hair.
Trending Stories
He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black toque and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments