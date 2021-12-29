Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ontario Hockey League reinstates Montreal Canadiens 1st round pick Logan Mallioux

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 4:37 pm

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated starting Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 due to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.

He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Trending Stories

Read more: OHL postpones more games due to COVID-19, including Hamilton’s visit to Barrie

Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.”

The OHL said Mallioux has since undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

Story continues below advertisement

“After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and (personal development plan leader Wendy Glover), and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and will reinstate him, effective January 1, 2022,” the league said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagOHL tagLondon Knights tagOntario Hockey League taglogan mailloux tagOntario Hockey tagLogan Mailloux reinstated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers