Crime

Kingston pair facing drug trafficking, weapons charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 4:23 pm
Drugs seized during a recent investigation by Kingston police. View image in full screen
Drugs seized during a recent investigation by Kingston police. Kingston Police

Kingston police say the search of a Bath Road residence turned up cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a 9-mm handgun with ammunition.

Police say the fentanyl, which police say weighed more than one kilogram, was pressed into pills to make counterfeit versions of the prescription drug Teva-Oxycocet, which police say posed “a serious risk to drug users.”

Read more: Kingston police drug unit arrests 4 in trafficking investigation

Police have charged 24-year-old Chu Ming Sun and Victoria White, both of Kingston, with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Click to play video: 'Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road' Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road
Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road – Oct 20, 2021
