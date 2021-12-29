Montreal teenager stable in hospital after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 17-year-old is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot Tuesday night in the city’s north end.

Police say they received a call at 10:15 p.m. about a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

They say the teenager was walking with two people outside when a suspect reportedly approached them and opened fire before fleeing.

The two people who were with the shooting victim were unharmed.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said Wednesday the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries but is now stable.

Police say no arrests have been made.

