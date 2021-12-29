Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal teenager stable in hospital after shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 12:23 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a teen was shot Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a teen was shot Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a 17-year-old is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot Tuesday night in the city’s north end.

Police say they received a call at 10:15 p.m. about a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Read more: Fatal shooting marks Montreal’s 37th homicide of 2021

They say the teenager was walking with two people outside when a suspect reportedly approached them and opened fire before fleeing.

The two people who were with the shooting victim were unharmed.

Trending Stories

Read more: 20-year-old dead, teen injured in east end Montreal shooting marking city’s 32nd homicide of 2021

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said Wednesday the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries but is now stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Teen shot and killed in Montreal’s 31st homicide of 2021' Teen shot and killed in Montreal’s 31st homicide of 2021
Teen shot and killed in Montreal’s 31st homicide of 2021 – Nov 15, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal gun violence tagMontreal guns tagteen shot tagMontreal Teen Shot tagAhuntsic-Cartierville Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers