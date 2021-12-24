Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg man raising money for cancer receives greatest gift of all

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 3:38 pm
Since 2010, Michael Geiger-Wolf has raised more than $86,000 for cancer research with his Christmas lights display. View image in full screen
Since 2010, Michael Geiger-Wolf has raised more than $86,000 for cancer research with his Christmas lights display. Marney Blunt / Global News

Every Christmas, Michael Geiger-Wolf sets up an elaborate display of Christmas lights in front of his Winnipeg home, raising money for cancer.

The display of lights, music and projectors has been a neighbourhood attraction for years.

“(We have) 11 control boxes networked together, computer in the garage that runs it all, extension cords — we’re down to only about a mile worth of extension cords now because we’re using some different types of lights — but all that has got to get hooked up and away you go,” Geiger-Wolf explained.

Read more: innipeg Halloween-enthusiasts ready to provide COVID-careful trick or treating

In 2010, Geiger-Wolf started using the display as a way to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We’ve now raised $86,000 since 2010 for cancer research,” he said, adding that people can either donate in the donation box in his yard or online.

Story continues below advertisement

Geiger-Wolf himself has battled cancer four times. But this year is an extra special year for Geiger-Wolf, as he marks a major milestone after undergoing a new treatment through the Mayo Clinic.

Trending Stories

“It’s a bit of a last-ditch kind of treatment, with my cancer having come back four times. I already had two stem cell transplants; we thought, ‘OK, we’ll try this one,'” he said.

“The great thing about this particular treatment is it can actually be a full cure and not just remission.”

Read more: New CAR T-cell cancer treatment program coming to Alberta

Geiger-Wolf received CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T cell therapy, a type of treatment that changes a patient’s T cells so they attack the cancer cells.

“It’s pretty significant,” he added. “They actually harvest your T cells and genetically modify them so that your own immune system can see the cancer. So without any drugs, your immune system can fight the cancer. So it’s really exciting and it’s all because of research and donations.”

And on Christmas Eve, doctors gave Geiger-Wolf the greatest Christmas gift of all: His scans came back clear and his immune system is almost back to normal. He is now considered no longer in remission, but cured of cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s unbelievable. Once you’ve had cancer once, even if you’re in remission, there’s always a chance that it could come back,” he said.

“And the first time I had cancer the only symptom I had was back pain because one of the tumours had grown into my spine. So any time I get back pain or there’s a little lump or bump here or there, I think, ‘Uh oh, is it back.’

“And to not have that kind of hanging over you, it’s just … I can’t even put it into words. It’s just absolutely amazing.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Cancer Society tagCancer Treatment tagMayo Clinic tagCAR T-cell therapy tagMichael Geiger-Wolf tagWinnipeg cancer fundraiser tagWinnipeg Christmas lights display tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers