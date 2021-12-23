Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

South Korea pardons former president Park from corruption conviction

By Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Posted December 23, 2021 8:35 pm
Click to play video: 'South Korea’s ousted Park leaves Blue House in disgrace' South Korea’s ousted Park leaves Blue House in disgrace
WATCH: South Korea's ousted Park leaves Blue House in disgrace – Mar 12, 2017

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight presidential race.

Park, 69, became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned.

Read more: South Korea top court upholds 20-year prison sentence for former president Park

In January, South Korea’s top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Park on the graft charges that finalized her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

But Park’s predecessor Lee Myung-bak, who is also imprisoned on corruption charges, was not pardoned.

“We’ve included former President Park to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people’s unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future,” Justice Minister Park Beom-Kye told a briefing.

The decision came as many supporters and politicians of the conservative main opposition People Power party have been calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the March presidential election.

The flag bearer of Moon’s ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, and People Power’s candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are seen neck and neck in recent polls.

Opposition lawmakers have said that Park has experienced health problems while in prison, including undergoing shoulder surgery.

© 2021 Reuters
South Korea tagPresident Moon Jae-in tagPresident Park Geun-hye tagpresident park corruption tagpresident park jail tagpresident park pardoned tagpresident park prison tagsouth korea corruption tagsouth korea president corruption tagsouth korea president pardoned tagSouth Korea President Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers