Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Come From Away’ suspends 4 shows after positive COVID case in stage crew

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 3:29 pm
David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" as they hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on Thursday, November 30, 2017. "Come From Away" is going dark until after the Christmas holiday following a positive COVID-19 test among the backstage crew. View image in full screen
David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" as they hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on Thursday, November 30, 2017. "Come From Away" is going dark until after the Christmas holiday following a positive COVID-19 test among the backstage crew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — “ Come From Away” is going dark until after the Christmas holiday following a positive COVID-19 test among the backstage crew.

Mirvish Productions says it’s cancelled four upcoming performances of the Gander, N.L.-set musical in an effort to “protect all the artists, technicians, staff and audiences, and allow everyone to celebrate the holidays safely.”

The shows affected were scheduled to run Thursday night, Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Mirvish says “Come From Away” is scheduled to resume performances on Dec. 28.

Read more: ‘The Nutcracker’ cancels remaining performances in Toronto due to COVID cases

“Come From Away” reopened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre only last week as a new round of tighter capacity restrictions were introduced limiting all live theatres and concert halls to 50 per cent capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders for the affected performances have been contacted with the option to exchange their tickets for another performance or a different theatre show or receive a refund or a credit, according to a representative for Mirvish.

The announcement comes as the live theatre industry is rocked by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Trending Stories

On Broadway, many of the biggest productions, including “Hamilton,” “Aladdin,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hadestown,” cancelled shows at least through Christmas.

And organizers behind the Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Pill” announced their show was wrapping up down for good, having played its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on Dec. 17.

Click to play video: 'The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases' The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases
The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases

They noted the decision was influenced by “multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the show’s producers said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Shaw Festival announced it was shutting down its production of “A Christmas Carol” after a company member tested positive for COVID-19.

The uncertainty around the pandemic also led Mirvish to pull Tom Stoppard’s play “Leopoldstadt” from the schedule in January at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

David Mirvish said in a statement on Sunday that capacity restrictions, as well the non-essential travel advisory from the federal government with looming border closings and quarantines expected, have complicated logistics.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagTheatre tagentertainment tagCome From Away tagMirvish Productions tagRoyal Alexandra Theatre tagCome From Away suspends shows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers