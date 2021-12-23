COVID-19: City of Winnipeg suspends home inspections

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is suspending non-emergency home inspections due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a release this week, the city said inspections would be cancelled as of Wednesday until further notice.

“Those who have scheduled inspections or appointments will be contacted in the coming days, and presented with alternative means to conduct their inspection, if possible,” the release reads.

“For individuals who prefer an in-person inspection, appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.”

Winnipeg has seen a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 440 of the province 556 cases reported Thursday coming from the city.

On Wednesday Winnipeg’s five-day test positivity rate was 10.6 per cent.

