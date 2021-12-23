Menu

Health

COVID-19: City of Winnipeg suspends home inspections

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 3:11 pm
Winnipeg City Hall. View image in full screen
Winnipeg City Hall. CP Images/Francis Vachon

The City of Winnipeg is suspending non-emergency home inspections due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a release this week, the city said inspections would be cancelled as of Wednesday until further notice.

“Those who have scheduled inspections or appointments will be contacted in the coming days, and presented with alternative means to conduct their inspection, if possible,” the release reads.

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021' Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021
Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021

“For individuals who prefer an in-person inspection, appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.”

Read more: Manitoba reports 400 new COVID-19 infections, highest one-day jump since May

Winnipeg has seen a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 440 of the province 556 cases reported Thursday coming from the city.

On Wednesday Winnipeg’s five-day test positivity rate was 10.6 per cent.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

