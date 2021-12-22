Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fundraiser organized for New Brunswick woman battling mystery neurological illness

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of New Brunswick woman with rare illness launches fundraiser' Family of New Brunswick woman with rare illness launches fundraiser
WATCH: The family of a Bathurst woman battling a mysterious neurological illness is seeking donations to contribute to her care – and to fund some things she wants to experience while she still can. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

At just 20 years old, Gabrielle Cormier’s family fears she may be reaching the end of her battle with a mysterious neurological disease that has baffled doctors.

She first noticed signs of the illness in 2019 and was diagnosed with several different things before finally reaching her current diagnosis in April 2021.

Gabrielle has developed memory problems, mobility issues, and “snow vision” that stops her from reading.

“For those people that were confirmed to have the suspected neurological condition of unknown cause was between 18 to 36 months, so we’re at that end time there,” her stepmother Stacie Quigley Cormier said referencing the supposed cluster of cases of this disease in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s health minister says an epidemiological report has found no known food, behaviour or environmental exposure that could have caused the symptoms of a mystery brain syndrome.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.B. health minister questions validity of mysterious neurological disease after report

As the disease progresses, Gabrielle’s reflexes are declining, her dementia-like symptoms are worsening, and she requires round-the-clock care.

Her family have had to make changes to their home to make it more accessible to Gabrielle now that she needs a wheelchair.

Trending Stories

They are also preparing for a trip to the Toronto Western Hospital’s movement disorders clinic in late February

Family friend Marie-Pierre Godin organized a GoFundMe campaign in order to help the family with the rising costs of care.

“I never realized how much a thing like this could relieve so much stress,” Gabrielle’s father André-Marc Cormier said in an interview on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy how much I’m thinking if we didn’t have this, how much I would be up at night worrying how would I pay for this how would I pay for that.”

The fundraiser also contributes to pay for things Gabrielle wants to experience while she can.

Click to play video: 'Communication breakdown blamed in tangled N.B. brain disease investigation' Communication breakdown blamed in tangled N.B. brain disease investigation
Story continues below advertisement

Her ultimate bucket list wish is to see her favourite band, Green Day.

“COVID gets in the way of a lot of things,” her stepmother Stacie Quigley Cormier said. “She wants to go to Disney, see a Broadway play, do young adult things like get a tattoo.”

“This is where it’s emotional for me as a mom,” she said, tearing up, “because we want out children to take part in things where they have these memories.”

For the time being, Gabrielle is focused on something money can’t buy: time with her siblings, her parents and her stepmother.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
brain disease NB tagBrain disease cluster NB tagFundraiser Gabrielle Cormier tagGabrielle Cormier neurological disease tagMysterious neurological disease cluster tagMystery disease NB tagNeurological disease NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers