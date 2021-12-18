The union members at the SAQ approve the deal in principle

Send this page to someone via email

The agreement in principle reached between the SAQ and the union of employees of its distribution centers was accepted in a proportion of 86.3% during union meetings held in the last hours, announced Saturday the two parties.

“We are very happy! We have given back the letters of nobility to our jobs within this state-owned corporation, “said Joël Latour, president of the Union of Workers of the SAQ, in a press release.

According to the union, working conditions, starting wages and pay across all pay scales have all improved.

Union members finally signed a six-year contract that provides for wage increases of about 3% per year, according to the union affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees. The employees also accepted a new “work arrangement” which will allow the warehouses to be opened on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a press release, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAQ, Catherine Dagenais, affirms that the ratification of the agreement makes it possible to “look forward and above all, to continue the resupply of our branches and our partners. business”.

According to the SAQ, “a few weeks” will be necessary for the stocks of the 400 stores to return to normal.

(The Canadian Press)

