Special weather statement issued for Kingston and area Thursday

The Kingston region is bracing for another round of high-speed winds Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kingston, Napanee and Picton.

The weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the area will be capable of producing “strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h.”

Environment Canada warns that service outages are possible and that the high winds expected Thursday afternoon and evening can move loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

This is the second time in less than a week the region has had to deal with strong, damaging winds. Over the weekend, trees fell throughout the city due to the winds, some even damaging property.

