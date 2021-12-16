Menu

Special weather statement issued for Kingston and area Thursday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 10:16 am
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Kingston region as winds speeds are expected to reach up to 80 km/h. View image in full screen
The Kingston region is bracing for another round of high-speed winds Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kingston, Napanee and Picton.

The weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the area will be capable of producing “strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h.”

Read more: Cleanup continues after weekend wind storm hits Kingston, Ont.

Environment Canada warns that service outages are possible and that the high winds expected Thursday afternoon and evening can move loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

This is the second time in less than a week the region has had to deal with strong, damaging winds. Over the weekend, trees fell throughout the city due to the winds, some even damaging property.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend' Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend
Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend
