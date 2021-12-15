Calgary police looking for assistance from drivers near late November fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to speak with two drivers who were in the area when Merke Mehreteab Merke was fatally shot on Nov. 22.

Police were called to the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. that evening, finding a seriously injured man who was later declared deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Merke, who police say had recently moved to Calgary from Edmonton.

Police reviewed video from the area and identified two vehicles whose drivers may have information that can assist investigators. The vehicles were identified as a blue Buick Encore and a grey Nissan Pathfinder.

“We have combed through hours and hours of video footage and identified the drivers of these vehicles as potential witnesses,” S.Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit said in a statement.

“We believe that this was a planned and targeted attack and it’s extremely likely that someone in the area may have unknowingly witnessed the suspects or other suspicious behaviour.”

Police are asking the drivers to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #21464740/4110.