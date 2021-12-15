Ontario’s police watchdog notified after officer-involved shooting during robbery in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has been notified after an officer-involved shooting took place during a robbery in Markham Wednesday afternoon, York police say.

Emergency services were called to a bank located at 2900 Steeles Ave East for reports of a robbery just before 2 p.m.

Police said a suspect entered the bank and threatened an employee while demanding cash. Once the suspect got the cash, they fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said when officers found the suspect, an altercation ensued and the suspect was shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault, or firearm discharge at a person.

ROBBERY AND OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MARKHAM- Officers located the suspect and an interaction occurred between police and the suspect and the suspect was shot. He has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the SUI has been notified. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 15, 2021

Advertisement