Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog notified after officer-involved shooting during robbery in Markham

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 4:50 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has been notified after an officer-involved shooting took place during a robbery in Markham Wednesday afternoon, York police say.

Emergency services were called to a bank located at 2900 Steeles Ave East for reports of a robbery just before 2 p.m.

Police said a suspect entered the bank and threatened an employee while demanding cash. Once the suspect got the cash, they fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said when officers found the suspect, an altercation ensued and the suspect was shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault, or firearm discharge at a person.

