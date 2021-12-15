Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father of murdered Quebec girl, 7, pleads guilty to forcible confinement charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Funeral held for Quebec girl, 7, failed by system' Funeral held for Quebec girl, 7, failed by system
The funeral has been held for a little girl in Granby, Quebec, who was allegedly killed by her father and stepmother. The case sparked outrage when it was revealed youth protection officials knew the child was in danger, but didn't move her to a different home. Mike Armstrong reports – May 9, 2019

The father of a seven-year-old girl from Granby, Que., whose 2019 murder shocked the province and led to an inquiry has pleaded guilty to a forcible confinement charge.

He pleaded guilty before a Quebec Superior Court judge on Monday, ahead of a trial scheduled for January. In response, the Crown stayed a charge of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the girl’s death.

The girl’s stepmother was found guilty on Dec. 9 of second-degree murder, after jurors deliberated for about five hours.

Read more: Stepmother found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 7-year-old Granby, Que., girl

The charge of forcible confinement relates to the fact the girl had been restrained with duck tape.

During her trial, the stepmother admitted to having wrapped the girl in multiple layers of tape on April 29, 2019, to prevent her from running away, but she denied putting tape on the young victim’s nose and mouth.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The stepmother returns to court on Dec. 17 for a sentencing hearing, and the father will have his hearing on Jan. 7.

Read more: Shortcomings ‘at all stages’ led to failure to protect slain Quebec girl: human rights commission

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, and it will be up to a judge to determine parole eligibility. The maximum sentence for forcible confinement is 10 years in prison.

Neither adult can be identified due to publication bans surrounding the identity of the young victim.

The girl’s death led the government to create a special commission on the province’s youth protection services.

Click to play video: 'Report outlines problems with Quebec youth protection services' Report outlines problems with Quebec youth protection services
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec Superior Court tagGranby girl death tagGranby Girl tagGranby girl father tagGranby girl murder tagGranby Girl stepmother tagGranby girl youth protection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers