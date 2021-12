Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

Leanne Patchinose was last seen on December 11 in Winnipeg’s North End.

She is 5’7″ and 159 pounds with a medium build, medium-length black hair and was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a black hoodie and winter jacket, a white and grey toque, and blue and yellow Under Armour runners.