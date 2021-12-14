Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:50 pm
A 35-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter in the homicide of Flora Grey, 41. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter in the homicide of Flora Grey, 41. Pixabay

Winnipeg police have made a quick arrest in the city’s latest homicide.

Flora Grey, 41, was found severely injured in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021

In a release that same day, police said Grey was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police haven’t said how Grey was killed.

On Tuesday investigators announced charges have been laid against a 35-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was known to the victim.

Lori Nadine Sinclair has been charged with manslaughter.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify man shot to death at Stella and McGregor

Investigators allege the accused and Grey had been in a fight at the home which escalated into an assault.

Sinclair has been detained in custody.

