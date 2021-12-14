Arrest made in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

Winnipeg police have made a quick arrest in the city’s latest homicide.
Flora Grey, 41, was found severely injured in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.
In a release that same day, police said Grey was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.
Police haven’t said how Grey was killed.
On Tuesday investigators announced charges have been laid against a 35-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was known to the victim.
Trending Stories
Lori Nadine Sinclair has been charged with manslaughter.
Investigators allege the accused and Grey had been in a fight at the home which escalated into an assault.
Sinclair has been detained in custody.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments