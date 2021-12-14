Arrest made in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made a quick arrest in the city’s latest homicide.

Flora Grey, 41, was found severely injured in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

In a release that same day, police said Grey was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police haven’t said how Grey was killed.

It is believed that the victim and a suspect (both previously known to each other) were involved in a dispute at the residence, which escalated to an assault.

Lori Sinclair, 35, has been charged with:

– Manslaughter

She was detained in custody.https://t.co/zpDXfm9PwY — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 14, 2021

On Tuesday investigators announced charges have been laid against a 35-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was known to the victim.

Lori Nadine Sinclair has been charged with manslaughter.

Investigators allege the accused and Grey had been in a fight at the home which escalated into an assault.

Sinclair has been detained in custody.