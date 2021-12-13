Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:07 pm
Winnipeg police say the city's latest homicide victim is Flora Grey, 41. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say the city's latest homicide victim is Flora Grey, 41. File / Global News

A Winnipeg woman has become the city’s latest homicide victim, police say.

Police were called when Flora Grey, 41, was found severely injured in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify man shot to death at Stella and McGregor

Grey was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said in a media release later Monday morning.

Police haven’t said how Grey was injured or if any arrests have been made in the case.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor' Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor

Grey’s killing is the city’s 42nd homicide of the year.

Read more: Woman charged in Winnipeg man’s homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508.

Winnipeg is on track to match the city’s most violent year on record — 2019 — when 44 people died by homicide.

