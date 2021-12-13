Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has become the city’s latest homicide victim, police say.

Police were called when Flora Grey, 41, was found severely injured in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Grey was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said in a media release later Monday morning.

Police haven’t said how Grey was injured or if any arrests have been made in the case.

Grey’s killing is the city’s 42nd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508.

Winnipeg is on track to match the city’s most violent year on record — 2019 — when 44 people died by homicide.