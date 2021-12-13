Menu

Canada

Over 80,000 customers in Ontario still without power after wind storm, Hydro One says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 12:17 am
WATCH ABOVE: Over 200,000 still without power as high winds sweep through southern Ontario

More than 80,000 Ontarians remained without power Sunday, a day after violent winds blew through the southern part of the province.

Utility Hydro One says 450,000 customers lost power during the wind storm, and crews were still working to get the lights back on for more than 81,000 as of Sunday night.

The company says it has logged more than 250 broken poles and 53 damaged transformers so far, and those numbers are expected to grow.

Winds that surpassed 100 kilometres per hour also felled trees and knocked down power lines.

Hydro One says there were roughly 3,500 outages in hard-to-reach areas, which may take longer to resolve.

It’s urging people to stay away from downed lines because they could be dangerous.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
