GO Transit website taken offline as precaution against cyber threat: Metrolinx

An Ontario transit website has been taken offline as a precaution against a cyber threat.

Crown transit agency Metrolinx says it was informed by the federal government about the global cyber threat on Friday and decided to take down the GO Transit site as a proactive step.

Metrolinx says it doesn’t believe any assets were compromised and customer data systems are believed to be secure.

Customers of the service that covers the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas are being advised that ticket and planning services are available in different places, like the website Triplinx.

People are also advised to follow Twitter updates and email alerts.

Metrolinx says its website will provide updates on service changes and information for people travelling to Hamilton for the Grey Cup championship football game this weekend.

