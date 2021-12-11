Menu

Canada

GO Transit website taken offline as precaution against cyber threat: Metrolinx

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2021 9:48 am
A GO Transit train sits parked at the VIA Rail station in London, Ont., just days before the service would make its inaugural departure from the city. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train sits parked at the VIA Rail station in London, Ont., just days before the service would make its inaugural departure from the city. Andrew Graham / Global News

An Ontario transit website has been taken offline as a precaution against a cyber threat.

Crown transit agency Metrolinx says it was informed by the federal government about the global cyber threat on Friday and decided to take down the GO Transit site as a proactive step.

Read more: Contract Metrolinx worker killed in Pickering during GO Transit construction

Metrolinx says it doesn’t believe any assets were compromised and customer data systems are believed to be secure.

Customers of the service that covers the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas are being advised that ticket and planning services are available in different places, like the website Triplinx.

Read more: Route adjusted for planned Yonge North subway extension amid criticism from residents

People are also advised to follow Twitter updates and email alerts.

Metrolinx says its website will provide updates on service changes and information for people travelling to Hamilton for the Grey Cup championship football game this weekend.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
