Connor scores twice on birthday, Hellebuyck perfect in 3-0 Jets win in Seattle

The Winnipeg Jets made sure their first ever visit to Seattle was a memorable one as they blanked the Kraken 3-0 Thursday night.

Kyle Connor scored twice on his 25th birthday and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 25th career shutout.

Coming off a rough showing at home Tuesday, the Jets got the scoring started in the first period. The Kraken turned the puck over behind their own net, Paul Stastny took advantage and found Dominic Toninato in the slot who buried it past Philipp Grubauer.

The second period was a goalie duel as both Hellebuyck and Grubauer made a number of good saves, both sides had power play chances but the score stayed at 1-0 after 40 minutes.

That changed right off the bat in the third. Just 47 seconds into the period, Connor was left alone in the slot when Mark Scheifele fed him the puck, and the birthday boy made no mistake.

Holding onto the two-goal lead, Winnipeg gave the Kraken chances to mount a rally by taking multiple penalties. But the much-maligned Jets penalty kill came through, killing both Seattle power plays in the third and all five in the game.

Connor put the final nail in the coffin with just over five minutes left. A neutral zone turnover by the Kraken led to Connor chipping the puck past the Seattle defence before he collected it and roofed it over the shoulder of Grubauer.

Hellebuyck kept it clean from there, earning his first shutout of the season while Connor now has 17 goals on the season.

Winnipeg will try to make it two straight wins and four in their last five games when they visit the Vancouver Canucks Friday night.