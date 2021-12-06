City of Toronto opens warming centres beginning Monday evening

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it will be opening its warming centres Monday night for those experiencing homelessness.

Four warming centres will be open beginning at 7 p.m. to “give those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness a safe, warm indoor place,” the City said in a release Monday.

Residents will have access to food, washrooms and referrals to emergency shelter.

The four warming centre locations are:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place – 195 Princes’ Blvd.

The Scarborough Civic Centre — 150 Borough Dr.

There will be around 350 spaces available and beds are there for both single individuals and couples.