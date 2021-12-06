Menu

Canada

City of Toronto opens warming centres beginning Monday evening

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Art installation by Canadian shines a light on women experiencing homelessness' Art installation by Canadian shines a light on women experiencing homelessness
In downtown Toronto Wednesday, Canadian artist Daniel Mazzone unveiled “Maria” – a captivating art installation of a strong woman fighting to be heard. The large outdoor portrait is in support of the Shoebox Project for women living in shelters. Susan Hay has the story – Oct 13, 2021

The City of Toronto says it will be opening its warming centres Monday night for those experiencing homelessness.

Four warming centres will be open beginning at 7 p.m. to “give those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness a safe, warm indoor place,” the City said in a release Monday.

Trending Stories

Residents will have access to food, washrooms and referrals to emergency shelter.

The four warming centre locations are:

129 Peter St.
5800 Yonge St.
The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place – 195 Princes’ Blvd.
The Scarborough Civic Centre — 150 Borough Dr.

There will be around 350 spaces available and beds are there for both single individuals and couples.

