1.3 million farm animals dead due to climate change: What can B.C. do to stop the next catastrophe?

Six-hundred and thirty thousand chickens, 12,000 pigs and 450 cows. That’s how many animals have died in floodwaters on British Columbia farms over the past three weeks. Another 650,000 were killed during the “heat dome” earlier this year. That’s 1.3 million farm animals dead in two climate change disasters. And this figure is only part of the story. Many more animals may still need to be euthanized as farmers return to their barns and as rebuilding efforts get underway across the Fraser Valley. This ghastly scenario raises a critical and uncomfortable question: in an era of near-constant climate change catastrophe — punctuated by periods of extreme heat, wildfires and cold — should flood-damaged properties be rebuilt on a known floodplain? “There are some areas that there just may not be enough money to properly protect,” said Rob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada. “It just doesn’t make any sense to be building on these existing floodplains. Because you may not be flooded today or tomorrow, but the likelihood of being flooded in these areas is quite a bit.” View image in full screen Properties inundated by flood waters are seen in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press Insurers and animal welfare advocates are urging politicians to consider whether rebuilding farms in an area that could find itself underwater again next year, the year after, or the year after that is a good idea. Advertisement They also want farmers and politicians at all levels of government to ask themselves if Sumas Prairie — the lakebed turned agricultural heartland of the province where the worst flooding occured — is still a safe place to live. “Imagine if the only thing that was lost in the flooding in the Fraser Valley was a few dozen oat fields,” said Camille Labchuk, a lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice. “It certainly would be a lot better situation than losing potentially hundreds of thousands of animals.” Read more: Liquid manure from B.C. floods may have contaminated some Lower Mainland wells Farmers, meanwhile, say they’re the last people who want to see farm animals injured or killed. It eats into their profits and they have to cope with the emotional toll of cleaning up the carcasses. But there have been three large-scale natural disasters linked to climate change in B.C. since July: the heat dome, which saw temperatures soar as high as 49.6 degrees celsius, wildfires, and the recent flooding. None of these disasters have provoked significant change to animal welfare laws. View image in full screen Farmers in Abbotsford B.C. use any water vehicles they can to rescue cattle. Reuters And while the province has some regulations referring to best practices for farm animal safety, such as rules about how much space a dairy cow should be given and what materials barn floors can be made from, these guidelines are self-policed by farmers or the various industry groups that represent farmers. Advocates like Labchuk say this has to change and governments must enact stricter animal welfare laws. They also say politicians need to address the links between agriculture and climate change before handing over any more bailouts to farmers. “Not only are animals at risk, but farming animals is also contributing to the climate crisis and the rise in greenhouse gases that is making these weather events more extreme,” Labchuk said.

B.C. farmland ‘fallacy’ As the Nooksack River burst its banks on Nov. 15, Lisa McCrea was caring for a group of cows at her veterinary clinic on Sumas Prairie. The barn she was in filled with water so fast that there was no time to escape. She said it took less than an hour for the torrent of frigid water to go from ankle-deep to waist-high. A few hours later, someone in a kayak arrived to rescue her, McCrea said. But the animals had to stay. “It was surreal,” she said. “To know that you had to leave cattle behind was tough. Not knowing what we would see the next day, whether or not they would still be alive.” This isn’t the first time McCrea had to flee rising waters. She grew up in New Brunswick and her family was forced to leave their home because of flooding. It’s also not the first time Sumas Prairie has been underwater. There have been dozens of floods over the past few decades, including major flooding in 1990 and a catastrophic flood in 1948. That’s because Sumas Prairie used to be a lake. View image in full screen The Semá:th Lake, or Sumas Lake, was drained by the B.C. provincial government in the 1920s to make room for colonial farmland, displacing Sumas First Nation and its members. Courtesy: The Reach Museum The so-called “prairie” was created in 1924 when engineers drained Sumas Lake using an intricate network of dikes, pumps and canals. Farmers have been able to grow crops and raise animals on the lakebed ever since. Advertisement But this fragile system requires constant upkeep. And the impacts of climate change are making this difficult job even harder. “There’s a fallacy, an error in logic, that’s being touted with almost every single news report,” said B.C. historian Chad Reimer, who’s researched and written about the area. ”That is, that the central Fraser Valley is a rich agricultural land.” Read more: Sumas First Nation chief reflects on ‘disaster’ B.C. flooding where lake used to be Reimer said farmers originally wanted to grow wheat in the area, but quickly learned the soil was better suited to crops like grass, corn and berries. The proximity to pastures led to rapid growth of the Fraser Valley’s livestock sector. But the historical rationale for raising livestock in the valley no longer makes sense, Reimer said. Many farmed animals nowadays, such as dairy cows and chickens, spend nearly all of their lives indoors and eat food grown elsewhere. He also said the reason flood damage is so severe this time compared to other years is because politicians have allowed farms to proliferate in an area fraught with known flood risks and few means of controlling them. “The water wants to flood,” Reimer said. “It’s falling down from the mountains, it’s carried by gravity, it hits what used to be a lakebed, as well as a floodplain. It wants to flood and it will find a way.”

Emergency preparedness on farms Protecting farm animals from harm in B.C. is mostly up to farmers and industry groups. The National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC) creates codes of practice for each type of farming. These codes are developed with input from farmers, meat processors, consumer and retail groups, plus animal welfare organizations, such as Humane Canada. The codes include recommendations and requirements for things like animal breeding, health and safety, and what must be done in the event of a power outage. Adhering to these codes is mandatory for livestock farmers to be licensed in B.C. and compliance is monitored by various industry groups and associations, including provincial dairy and poultry marketing boards. But the codes themselves offer few details about what farmers must do to protect animals during an emergency. The current dairy code includes no emergency-care requirements whatsoever. Farmers are encouraged to create evacuation plans, including ways to transport and house animals during a disaster, but these provisions are merely recommendations. Dairy cows are shown in a barn on a farm in Eastern Ontario on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The poultry code, which covers chickens, egg-laying hens and turkeys, says farmers must have a contingency plan, a backup power source, and alarms to signal when critical machinery fails, but the code says nothing about evacuating birds during floods or fire. The pig code contains even fewer details. “There’s not a lot of protection for animals in general,” said Vicki Facteau, director of the Canadian Coalition for Farm Animals. Facteau believes governments are reluctant to burden farmers with additional costs, even if that means farm animals get less protection. She also said the NFACC codes and provincial legislation are insufficient to prevent harm, either during day-to-day operations or during an emergency. Read more: Thousands of pigs, cows, chickens and likely bees died in Fraser Valley But not everyone agrees with this perspective. Ray Nickel, a chicken farmer and spokesperson for the B.C. Poultry Association, said there’s plenty of regulation and oversight built into the farming industry. He also said it’s in every farmer’s best interest to care for animals, keep them healthy, and save them from disaster. Advertisement “We do have a very strong emergency response team here in B.C.,” Nickel said. “That’s been built up since 2004, when we had the catastrophic avian influenza ordeal.” Rows of new enriched colony housing cages inside a hen barn on an egg farm in West Lincoln, Ont., on March 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Nickel said farmers have also responded to the new realities of climate change over the past decade, especially extreme heat. He said losses during the heat dome would have been much worse if farmers hadn’t upgraded cooling systems after similar heatwaves in the past. And when it comes to flooding, Nickel said most farms have mitigation plans in place, which include plans to move animals to higher elevation and having backup generators in case the power goes out. But it’s impossible to plan for every eventuality, he said, especially large-scale infrastructure failures like those seen during the most recent floods. “Most producers would have weathered through the rain event, but you can’t plan for a dike necessarily breaking,” Nickel said. “And if you did, which you might have to do in the future, there still has to be a warning system in place.”