Weather

Okanagan forecast could see more snow this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 7:14 pm
A colourful view from Kelowna on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A colourful view from Kelowna on Saturday morning. Denise Egan / submitted

Okanagan residents woke up to a winter wonderland on Saturday morning, with fresh snow blanketing the region.

On Friday, meteorologists projected overnight snowfall, noting four to seven centimetres, and they were spot on with their predictions.

And now more snow could be on the way, with Environment Canada forecasting a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries, along with temperatures falling to -7 C before skies clear.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 3' Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 3
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 3

Sunday is expected to be a mainly sunny day, along with a high of 0 C, though the national weather agency is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight, along with a low of -6 C.

Monday will be a mixed bag of sun, cloud and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, plus a high of -1 C and a low of -8 C.

A view of Penticton and Okanagan Lake on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A view of Penticton and Okanagan Lake on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Global News

For the South Okanagan, temperatures will be slightly warmer.

Saturday will see a low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries, with Sunday being mainly sunny, along with a high of 2 C, a low of -6 C and a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries.

Monday will see a high of -1 C under a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, with the low falling to -8 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 3' B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 3
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 3
