Crime

Regina Police searching for suspects who broke into local business

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 8:50 pm
Police are looking to solve a break and enter case that occurred early Tuesday Morning at a local business in Regina.
The Regina Police Service is requesting assistance in locating the suspect or suspects involved in a break and enter at Cache Tactical Supply Inc.

Read more: Regina continues to deal with an increase in catalytic converter theft

Fortunately, it appears that nothing was taken from the business, which sells ammunition and firearms.

Police were dispatched in the early hours on Tuesday morning to the business, which had been alerted by their security company about activity on the front door.

Read more: Regina police charge man in break and enter at home

When police arrived, they found the door and a portion of a brick wall completely smashed, but no one inside. It appeared as though the suspects or suspects had tried to force their way into the storage area for firearms and ammunition but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Investigators believe that a white Ford F-150 was used in the break and enter. This vehicle would have rear-end damage from ramming the front entry.

Anyone who has any information that could help the police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

