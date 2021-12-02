Investigation into crash that killed 8-year-old girl, injured others could take weeks: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after a horrific crash that killed an 8-year-old girl and injured nine others in London. Ont., police are still investigating the cause.

Little is known about the fatal crash involving 10 people, including a local Girl Guides troop.

“Members of LPS traffic management unit are investing the incident and as with all TMU reconstructions and investigation it could take weeks before this is complete,” said London police media relations officer Cst. Sandasha Bough.

“When that investigation is complete we will be able to share more information into what transpired and if any charges will be laid.”

On Tuesday evening, London police confirmed a 76-year-old woman drove off the road and hit 10 females ranging in age from six to 40 years old, including an eight-year-old girl who has since died.

An adult and four children are said to be in fair condition, another child is in good condition and one teenager and two other children were treated for minor injuries but have since been released from hospital.

Girl Guides of Canada confirmed to Global News Wednesday that its members were among the pedestrians involved in the crash, however, the organization did not state how many of its members were involved, their ages, nor the extent of injuries those members sustained.

“Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will help (the) London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation,” a spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to Riverside Drive at Wonderland Road at roughly 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A 76-year-old woman was driving westbound on Riverside Drive, approaching Wonderland Road, when she struck a vehicle stopped at a red light, police said.

Police said the woman’s car continued through the intersection, mounted a curb, struck a light post, struck a small tree and then struck a group of pedestrians heading eastbound on the north side of Riverside Drive toward Wonderland Road. The driver was not among those who were sent to hospital.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, but police have made a point to say they do not believe the crash was targeted and appears to be a tragic accident.

“Information is spread on social media, and there are rumours and speculation, and that can spread very quickly so we just wanted to make sure the public knew that it did not appear this was an intentional act,” Bough said.

– with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel, Andrew Graham, Matthew Trevithick, Sean O’Shea, Ryan Rocca

