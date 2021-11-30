Menu

Education

Quebec to include Indigenous perspectives in education review, add Indigenous content

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 4:30 pm
Ghislain Picard calls for more action on eve of Truth and Reconciliation Day
September 30, 2021 marks the first Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities. The statutory holiday,.however, is not being observed in Quebec. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling on Quebecers to observe the day and stand up against racism towards indigenous peoples – Sep 29, 2021

The Quebec government will invest almost $20 million to better integrate young Indigenous people into the education system.

The money will also go toward teaching young Quebecers about First Nations.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge and Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière made the announcement Tuesday at the Kiuna
Institution, a junior college in Odanak, Que., an Abenaki community northeast of Montreal.

Quebec Indigenous leaders blast Legault for being 'paternalistic'

The ministers say the government will create educational materials about Indigenous Peoples and that it will support First Nations youth in the education system.

First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors, lost children

Roberge says he hopes the new initiatives will reduce the number of young Indigenous people who are dropping out of school and that they will help Quebecers learn more about Indigenous communities.

The measures are based on recommendations made by retired judge Jacques Viens, who led a 2019 public inquiry into the treatment of Indigenous Peoples within Quebec’s public institutions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
