Crime

Peterborough man charged after multiple business break-ins

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:23 am
Peterborough police made an arrest in connection to recent business break-ins. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest in connection to recent business break-ins. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with a recent string of break-ins at businesses.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Peterborough Police Service officers discovered a broken window at the back of a business on George Street North. Investigators found damage to several display cases in the business.

Several items were reported stolen.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after break-in at restaurant early Tuesday: police

Officers got a description of the suspect who was later arrested.

Skylar Hannah, 24, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering to commit the indictable offence of theft and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories

Police determined Hannah was the suspect in two other break-ins at several other businesses in the past month.

Additionally, he was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday.

Click to play video: '‘They don’t feel safe in their neighbourhoods’: Peterborough residents concerned about downtown and suburban thefts' ‘They don’t feel safe in their neighbourhoods’: Peterborough residents concerned about downtown and suburban thefts
