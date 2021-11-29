‘Matrix Resurrections’ contest: Join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss at Canadian premiere

Send this page to someone via email

The stars of upcoming blockbuster sequel The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will be in Toronto for the Canadian premiere of the film on Dec. 16, and Matrix fans have a chance to join them.

Warner Bros. Canada announced the Neo and Trinity Come Home contest on Monday morning, and it’s available for all Canadians from coast to coast to enter.

Reeves, who plays main character Neo, and Moss, who plays Trinity, are set to be at the premiere, which is taking place at Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto.

The contest encourages fans to locate and scan film-branded QR codes in their home city, which will lead them to an exclusive message from the cast of The Matrix Resurrections, who will inform the user that they’ve found a “rabbit hole” and can now enter to win a trip to the premiere.

The QR codes can be found at local businesses in major cities across the country, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Participating businesses will offer special film-themed items and experiences between now and the release of Resurrections on Dec. 22.

Select fans may be fortunate enough to spot the QR codes dominating the walls of buildings in downtown Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary via digital projections. The Matrix Resurrections QR codes will also appear in GameStop Canada locations from coast to coast.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, the contest will be open for Canadians to enter to win two flights, accommodation and tickets to the premiere.

In total, there will be seven contest winners outside the Greater Toronto Area (one from each of the above-mentioned cities) that will win a trip to the premiere, and 25 winners closer to Toronto that will each receive a pair of tickets to the exclusive event.

Once the first contest has closed on Dec. 5, fans across the country are still able to scan the QR codes until Dec. 20 and enter to win passes to see The Matrix Resurrections in IMAX at participating Cineplex locations when the film debuts on Dec. 22.

For contest specifics and rules and a list of participating businesses, please visit the official site.