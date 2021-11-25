Downtown Regina community support pilot project will get another year of funding

Send this page to someone via email

A funding proposal for The Community Support Program has received unanimous approval from Regina City Council.

The proposal was heard at Thursday’s special council meeting.

The program is led by the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID).

It was originally launched in June as a pilot project that would wrap up in May of 2022.

Council approved a $200,000 one-time grant that will extend the program into May of 2023. The money goes towards the salary for 4 to 6 Community Support Team members.

A submission to council from RDBID executive director Judith Veresuk said, “We are pleased with the progress the team has made over the past summer and heading into a very cold winter, our team will continue to be present and available for our most vulnerable populations.”

The submission also covers how the program has had success in picking up more than 200 needles, distributing water and snacks to those in need and de-escalating multiple altercations in Victoria Park, reducing the need for a police response.

Alongside the funding for the Community Support Team, city councillors also heard a proposal for a revamped Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

The plan focuses on issues facing Regina such as food security and harmful substance abuse.

At the meeting, city manager Chris Holden highlighted, “The example around Camp Hope, we had organizations that came around a table and all acknowledged this type of collaboration was different than we’ve ever had before and this new plan would take it to another level.”

The plan is recommended at a cost of $1.375 million in 2022.

