TVDSB investigating reported use of racial slur at Saunders Secondary School

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says it is investigating after a teacher at a high school in London, Ont., was reported to have used a racial slur in class.

In a news release sent late Monday afternoon, the TVDSB said a student reported the incident to administration at Saunders Secondary School last week.

The report alleges a teacher used a racial slur “while reciting popular music lyrics during a Grade 12 English class,” according to the TVDSB.

The board added that “the teacher was removed from teaching duties until the investigation is completed,” but did not elaborate on the status of their employment, including whether or not they’re being paid.

A spokesperson for TVDSB told Global News the board is not making any further comment at this time “because it’s under investigation.”

Education director Mark Fisher said in the release that he expects all staff are aware “there is no justifiable reason to use racist words in a Thames Valley school.”

“Using words that reflect a history of white colonialism, oppression, and racism, even in the context of deconstructing art or music, can create traumatic, emotional triggers for racialized students,” Fisher added.

The TVDSB added that staff guidelines on the “Non-Use of Racial and other Slurs and Epithets” are set to be released in the coming months.

