SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Family with special needs child desperate with medical supplies stalled due to road closures

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Transportation issues stall delivery of critical supplies' Transportation issues stall delivery of critical supplies
The aftermath of the BC storm is affecting supply chain issues -- including medication. For a family in Salmon Arm, they are desperate for their child's medical supplies -- as he has a rare genetic disorder. Yasmin Gandham shares the family's story.

Jaxon Langdon is a three year old boy in Salmon Arm living with a rare genetic condition.

“He has something called hypotonia so he can’t sit up, he can’t walk, he can’t crawl. He also has ventricular septal defect so he has three holes in his heart, two of them has closed over so he has one left. He has neurological delays, he has 13 sets of ribs, he’s missing his gall bladder, he has something called GERD so he has really bad reflux episodes that are pretty brutal. The list goes on from there”, says Kayla Langdon, Jaxon’s mother.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic pushing B.C. families with special needs to the limit, advocates say

The Langdon family is facing new challenges with the road closures caused by the recent floods stalling Jaxon’s specialized food and medical supplies getting shipped from Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Langdon explains that Jaxon’s medical supplies are “through a program called the At Home Program” and when she contacted them they said no shipments were being made due to the closure.

Click to play video: 'Transportation issues stall delivery of critical supplies' Transportation issues stall delivery of critical supplies
Transportation issues stall delivery of critical supplies

“The biggest priority is getting the formula and the feeding bags because he can’t eat orally, that’s our only option so that is a huge priority and I only have a week left”, adds Langdon.

She says if she doesn’t get Jaxon’s food, she faces the possibility of being airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver without any of her family, due to COVID protocols.

The supply chain issues affecting many consumers in BC have put the Langdon family in a desperate situation, as they rely so heavily on Jaxon’s medical supplies.

Read more: Shoppers in B.C.’s Okanagan worry about food shortages amid floods, highway closures

Story continues below advertisement

While one route between the Interior and the Lower Mainland has reopened to essential traffic — the Langdon family has not received any news about when their medical deliveries might be shipped.

Storm tagMedicine tagSpecial Needs tagChild tagSupply Chain tagMedical Supplies. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers