Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Read more: Quebec premier announces plan to boost number of Quebecers in NHL

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was confirmed positive for COVID-19 this morning. He is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.

Bergevin is in the final year of his contract with the Canadiens, who have struggled on the ice this season.

Montreal was on a four-game losing streak heading into their game Saturday against visiting Nashville and sat second-last in the Atlantic Division with a 4-13-2 record.

4:03 Call of the Wilde! Call of the Wilde!