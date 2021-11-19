Menu

Sports

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 4:17 pm

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Read more: Quebec premier announces plan to boost number of Quebecers in NHL

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens crumble with 6-0 shutout by Pittsburgh Penguins

Bergevin is in the final year of his contract with the Canadiens, who have struggled on the ice this season.

Montreal was on a four-game losing streak heading into their game Saturday against visiting Nashville and sat second-last in the Atlantic Division with a 4-13-2 record.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
