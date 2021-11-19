Menu

Canada

Toy drive in memory of young girl brings Winnipeg families hope

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Toy drive ramps up in memory of young Winnipeg girl' Toy drive ramps up in memory of young Winnipeg girl
When planning Emma’s celebration of life, her family asked for toys instead of flowers to give to children still in the hospital. This began the first annual toy drive in Emma’s memory.

For several years a Winnipeg family has turned tragedy into hope with an annual toy drive in memory of their beloved Emma-Lee Grant.

Emma was only a few months old when random bruises on her body disappeared just as quickly as they appeared.

Tiffany Grant’s motherly intuition kicked in. After several visits to the pediatrician, on March 24, 2017, Tiffany and Emma’s grandmother, Beverley Grant, insisted on bloodwork.

The bloodwork revealed that seven-month-old Emma had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia with MLL Gene Rearrangement.

Emma spent months undergoing aggressive treatment and then receiving treatment as an outpatient through CancerCare Manitoba.

The Grant family says she put up a strong, brave fight, but sadly on Dec. 3, 2017, they said goodbye to their little fighter.

Photo of Emma-Lee in a xmas setting. View image in full screen
Photo of Emma-Lee in a xmas setting. The Grant family

When planning her celebration of life, Beverley Grant said, they asked for toys instead of flowers, as toys brought lovely memories.

Emma had been visited by the Easter bunny and got the simplest thing, a little ball.

“That was such a great memory for us,” said Grant.

The family gave the toys they received to families with children still in the hospital. It began their first annual toy drive in Emma’s memory.

“We just wanted toys to give back to the ward she was on, which was CK5. It blew up more than we’d ever expected,” Beverley said.

The family ended up with 450 people at Emma’s celebration of life.

“And they all brought a toy,” she said. “We ended up not only providing a toy for CK5, but the whole hospital.”

Photo of Toys donated View image in full screen
Photo of Toys donated. Emma's Facebook Page

Beverley said these toys provide comfort for children going through painful treatment, and that is what makes the toy drive so special.

‘Whether their child goes home or if their child is unfortunate, like us, and doesn’t get to come home, there’s still a special memory when they’re in a very very bad place.”

Toy donations will be accepted until Dec. 18. They can be dropped off at 79 Heather Rd. in Winnipeg.

All pictures from the toy drive will be posted to Emma’s Facebook page.

