Sports

Raptors forward Anunoby could be out ‘a while’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 3:17 pm

Nick Nurse says Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby could be out “a while” with a left hip pointer.

The Raptors coach told reporters from Sportsnet, the Athletic and the Toronto Star that Anunoby would miss Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City and that his recovery could take some time.

Already a top defender, Anunoby has been enjoying an offensive breakout in Toronto this season. He averaged 20.1 points over the first 15 games of the 2021-22 campaign.

The injury news came as the banged-up Raptors were getting ready to play the second game of a six-game road trip. The Raptors also said centre Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) and forward Yuta Watanabe (calf) would miss Thursday’s game.

The Raptors have been hit hard by injuries this season. Star forward Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet (groin), centre Khem Birch (knee) and forward Chris Boucher (back) have also missed time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.

