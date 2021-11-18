Hamilton auditor: 80 reports of fraud and waste by city employees:

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s city auditor is out with his second annual fraud and waste report.

The city created a fraud and waste hotline in July 2019 to provide a confidential means for employees, contractors and members of the public to report suspicion of wrongdoing involving municipal staff.

City auditor Charles Brown says 80 reports were received and assessed by his office between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Brown tells Hamilton’s audit, finance and administration committee that about one-third of those reports, 32 per cent, have been substantiated, resulting in eight terminations and one other disciplinary action.

Brown says examples of wrongdoing over the past year include a “theft of inventory”, three employees “socializing and receiving gifts and hospitality from vendors” and “city crews working on the approach, curb and sidewalk in front of an employee’s residence.”

“The number of reports related to fraud and waste continues to exceed expectations”, said Brown, “highlighting that the hotline remains a well-used and valuable tool fostering the city’s commitment to being transparent and accountable.”

The amount of confirmed loss or waste substantiated by the auditor was $235,000.