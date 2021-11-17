SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Pride Toronto says its planning for 2022 festival to be in-person

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Celebrating 40 years of Toronto Pride with LGBTQ artists & local businesses' Celebrating 40 years of Toronto Pride with LGBTQ artists & local businesses
Pride Toronto executive director, Sherwin Modeste, talks about the online market created in celebration of Pride Toronto’s 40th anniversary to support local 2SLGBTQ+ owned businesses. – Jun 1, 2021

Pride Toronto says it is moving forward with a plan for an in-person Pride Month and Festival Weekend in 2022.

The previous two years saw the organization have to cancel some events and move others online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Pride Month will begin on June 1 and end with the staple Festival Weekend from June 24 to 26.

Read more: Toronto mayor to raise Pride flag in livestreamed ceremony

The organization said all events will follow public health guidelines and safety measures for Toronto.

“The long-awaited return will include all of your signature favourites including the annual Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, Pride Parade, StreetFair, and multiple stages featuring over 300 2SLGBTQ+ artists,” Pride Toronto said in a release on Wednesday.

