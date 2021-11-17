Pride Toronto says its planning for 2022 festival to be in-person

Send this page to someone via email

Pride Toronto says it is moving forward with a plan for an in-person Pride Month and Festival Weekend in 2022.

The previous two years saw the organization have to cancel some events and move others online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Pride Month will begin on June 1 and end with the staple Festival Weekend from June 24 to 26.

The organization said all events will follow public health guidelines and safety measures for Toronto.

“The long-awaited return will include all of your signature favourites including the annual Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, Pride Parade, StreetFair, and multiple stages featuring over 300 2SLGBTQ+ artists,” Pride Toronto said in a release on Wednesday.

