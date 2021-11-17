No Lakeshore West train between Oakville and Union on weekend, except for Leafs on Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

For the second weekend in a row, GO train service on the Lakeshore West line will be affected by a construction project limiting access to seven stations, according to Metrolinx.

The transit agency says service between Oakville and Union Station for much of Saturday and Sunday will go offline.

Replacement buses will be operating from a number of stations, except Long Branch, Mimico and Exhibition. Customers are being asked to use the TTC to connect to Union Station from those locations.

Read more: Hamilton Ticats 2021 team awards announced

For a full schedule, visit the Metrolinx website.

The exceptions are on Saturday, when four trips will travel to and from Union and a pair of Hamilton-area stations to accommodate fans going to and from the Leafs‘ game against the Penguins at Scotiabank Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Two windows will operate from Aldershot at 4:55 p.m. and from West Harbour GO at 5:13 p.m. making all stops to downtown Toronto.

Return trips will happen from Union at 10:35 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., both travelling all stops to West Harbour GO.