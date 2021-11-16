Winnipeg lifts extended snow route parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban that was put into effect to deal with the recent snowfall has now been lifted.

The city said Tuesday there are currently no other winter parking bans in place, and that crews are continuing to deal with trouble spots as well as sidewalks, with residential sidewalk clearing to begin Tuesday evening.

Winnipeggers can report missed snow clearing on city streets, sidewalks and active transportation paths using a 311 online form.

1:38 Snow clearing concerns Snow clearing concerns