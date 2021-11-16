Menu

Winnipeg lifts extended snow route parking ban

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 5:33 pm
The City of Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban that was put into effect to deal with the recent snowfall has now been lifted.

The city said Tuesday there are currently no other winter parking bans in place, and that crews are continuing to deal with trouble spots as well as sidewalks, with residential sidewalk clearing to begin Tuesday evening.

Read more: City’s focus on clearing streets over sidewalks frustrating for Winnipeggers with mobility issues

Winnipeggers can report missed snow clearing on city streets, sidewalks and active transportation paths using a 311 online form.

Click to play video: 'Snow clearing concerns' Snow clearing concerns
Snow clearing concerns
