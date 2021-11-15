Police in N.B. say 35-year-old woman shot and killed

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman is the victim of homicide in a shooting in Bulls Creek, N.B., according to police.

RCMP said they responded on Sunday morning at 2 a.m. to Route 165, just outside Woodstock, to a report a woman had been shot outside a home.

Christine Thibodeau, 35, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, RCMP said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released.

RCMP said an autopsy has been scheduled and they are looking to speak to anyone who has information or witnessed the crime.

