Crime

Police in N.B. say 35-year-old woman shot and killed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Climbing RCMP costs, retroactive pay to have ‘terrible impact,’ says FCM' Climbing RCMP costs, retroactive pay to have ‘terrible impact,’ says FCM
The federation of Canadian Municipalities says rising salaries of RCMP officers are becoming overwhelming for some regions across the country, especially rural areas. After the force's first collective agreement was inked over the summer, retroactive pay is a big concern for some New Brunswick towns like Grand Bay-Westfield. Callum Smith explains.

A 35-year-old woman is the victim of homicide in a shooting in Bulls Creek, N.B., according to police.

RCMP said they responded on Sunday morning at 2 a.m. to Route 165, just outside Woodstock, to a report a woman had been shot outside a home.

Read more: Gunshots narrowly miss peace officers on patrol on highway in western New Brunswick

Christine Thibodeau, 35, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, RCMP said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released.

RCMP said an autopsy has been scheduled and they are looking to speak to anyone who has information or witnessed the crime.

