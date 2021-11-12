Camp Hope moving to Warehouse District building on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

With Winter weather upon Regina, Camp Hope is moving indoors.

The city of Regina announced Friday that a building on Hamilton Street has been leased for six months to house Camp Hope (formerly known as Camp Marjorie) and other folks facing housing insecurity.

The move will begin today.

Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS) will be leading the transition and operating the emergency centre.

“Forty beds at this new emergency shelter will provide current camp residents and others who need shelter, with a safe warm alternative to their outdoor conditions, and access to other support services,” said Erica Beaudin, Executive Director of RTSIS.

“Over the next few days, RTSIS will be on site at the outdoor camp, to work one-on-one with residents, as we plan for a successful transition from the dangerously cold conditions of the outdoor camp into the warmth of the emergency shelter,” Beaudin said.

Asked if the shelter will be able to accommodate all of Camp Hope’s residents, Beaudin said the new shelter is not the only one available to residents. In the upcoming weeks, the RTSIS will be able to tell if it can meet what is needed.

“The temporary space is planned for six months,” she added.

For privacy reasons, the 40 beds will be set up in individual cubicles.

View image in full screen Regina Treaty Status Indian Services, which ahs agreed to help operate the camp when it moves indoors, posted a number of 6-onth job openings Thursday. Facebook: First nations Employment Centre

And, Beaudin said, RTSIS is hiring a number of security staff to help keep the building safe.

She added people will not be able to use drugs or alcohol in the facility. When people go into the facility, and a search shows they have drugs or alcohol, the items will be stored securely. If they do not want their bags searched, the bags themselves will be securely stored.

The city says the shelter meets all fire and life safety requirements.

In a press release, Social Services Minister Lori Carr added “addressing the issue of homelessness is a group effort among different levels of government and community-based organizations. This partnership is an example of how we must work together to connect people to the services they need.”

Regina City Manager Chris Holden said the lease is valued at around $16,000 per month.