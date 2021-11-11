Watch Halifax’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Grand Parade

Send this page to someone via email

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held Thursday morning in Grand Parade Square in Halifax.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Global News will begin live streaming the event beginning at 10:45 a.m. on this page.

The ceremony is expected to be smaller than in previous years. People will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the site, and masks must be worn during the ceremony.

There are a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Halifax area this year.

Residents should expect street closures due to crowds and procession routes.

Halifax Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule, and transit will be free for all veterans and military personnel — as well as their accompanying family members — that day.