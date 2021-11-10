Winnipeg curbside yard waste collection for fall 2021 is about to end

Send this page to someone via email

Get your leaves bagged: curbside yard waste collection in Winnipeg will be ending soon for the season.

The city said Wednesday that collection for “area A” ends next week, and ends the week of Nov. 22 for “area B.” You can find your area by calling 311 or visiting the city’s website.

If your collection day falls on Remembrance Day, your yard waste — as well as recycling and/or garbage, will be collected one day later this week.

Yard waste can be put in paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, or reusable containers without lids, such as old blue boxes or old garbage cans, and should be placed an arm’s length away to the side of recycling and garbage carts.

