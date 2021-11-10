Large fire erupts at business in Midland, 1 person taken to hospital

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are assisting the Midland Fire Service after a large explosion and fire was reported at a business on Wednesday morning.
OPP’s South Georgian Bay Detachment said they received a 911 call at 8:12 a.m. for a fire on Hamelin Lane in Midland.
The fire occurred in an area where there are several commercial businesses, police said.
One person was taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics for treatment, OPP said, but they did not indicate how severe the injuries were.
A portion of Simcoe County Road 93 was closed from Yonge Street to entrances at Huronia and Mountainview malls due to the investigation and for safety.
The roads have now reopened, OPP said.
