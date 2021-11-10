Menu

Canada

Large fire erupts at business in Midland, 1 person taken to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 11:08 am
A photo of the fire near Yonge Street and Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland. View image in full screen
A photo of the fire near Yonge Street and Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland. Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are assisting the Midland Fire Service after a large explosion and fire was reported at a business on Wednesday morning.

OPP’s South Georgian Bay Detachment said they received a 911 call at 8:12 a.m. for a fire on Hamelin Lane in Midland.

The fire occurred in an area where there are several commercial businesses, police said.

One person was taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics for treatment, OPP said, but they did not indicate how severe the injuries were.

A portion of Simcoe County Road 93 was closed from Yonge Street to entrances at Huronia and Mountainview malls due to the investigation and for safety.

The roads have now reopened, OPP said.

