Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person in custody after fatal hit-and-run north of Thamesford, Ont., OPP say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 9, 2021 8:18 pm
Person in custody after fatal hit-and-run north of Thamesford, Ont., OPP say - image View image in full screen
Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Oxford County say a person is in custody following a fatal hit and run collision north of Thamesford on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on 15th Line between Road 74 and McCarty Street in Zorra Twp. around 1 p.m.

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said one person was transported from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead.

Read more: Location of Indigenous-led winter response to homelessness in London unknown after devastating fire

In an update shortly before 3:30 p.m., OPP tweeted that the crash was being investigated as a fail to remain fatality, and that a vehicle with front end damage was being sought in connection with the investigation.

In another update posted at 6:30 p.m., OPP Const. Patti Cote said the police “do have somebody in custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our condolences to the family and anyone else that’s been affected by this tragedy here today. Stay safe and I’ll let you know when I have more information,” Cote added.

15th Line is expected to remain closed between Road 74 and McCarty Street for the rest of the night as police investigate.

Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run' Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run
Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run – Oct 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagHit and Run tagFatal Collision tagOxford County tagOxford OPP tagHit and Run Crash tagthamesford tag15th line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers