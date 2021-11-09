Person in custody after fatal hit-and-run north of Thamesford, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County say a person is in custody following a fatal hit and run collision north of Thamesford on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on 15th Line between Road 74 and McCarty Street in Zorra Twp. around 1 p.m.

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said one person was transported from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead.

In an update shortly before 3:30 p.m., OPP tweeted that the crash was being investigated as a fail to remain fatality, and that a vehicle with front end damage was being sought in connection with the investigation.

In another update posted at 6:30 p.m., OPP Const. Patti Cote said the police “do have somebody in custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our condolences to the family and anyone else that’s been affected by this tragedy here today. Stay safe and I’ll let you know when I have more information,” Cote added.

15th Line is expected to remain closed between Road 74 and McCarty Street for the rest of the night as police investigate.

1:09 Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run – Oct 27, 2021