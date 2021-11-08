Incidents at 2 London pharmacies lead to robbery, break and enter charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents at two pharmacies in the city last week.

The first incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 when police allege a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S, hopped over a store counter and assaulted a cashier.

Police allege a second employee was assaulted when trying to intervene as the suspect placed items into a bag. The suspect fled the scene with stolen electronics, police said.

No one was physically hurt, and police were called, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

About two hours later, around 9:55 p.m., a Shoppers Drug Mart at 530 Commissioners Rd. W was allegedly broken into while it was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a nearby resident reported hearing breaking glass and saw a male leave through a broken window.

The police were notified, and officers determined, based on the suspect description provided, that the individual was also involved in the Wharncliffe Road incident.

The suspect was located by a police K9 unit after the man ditched some of his clothing, police said. Property stolen from the pharmacies was also seized.

The accused, a 32-year-old London man, faces charges of robbery/theft from a person using violence, break, enter and theft, and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.