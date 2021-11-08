Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Incidents at 2 London pharmacies lead to robbery, break and enter charges

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2021 1:12 pm
Shoppers Drug Mart at 467 Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ontario. View image in full screen
Shoppers Drug Mart at 467 Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ontario. Google Maps

A 35-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents at two pharmacies in the city last week.

The first incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 when police allege a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S, hopped over a store counter and assaulted a cashier.

Police allege a second employee was assaulted when trying to intervene as the suspect placed items into a bag. The suspect fled the scene with stolen electronics, police said.

No one was physically hurt, and police were called, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Read more: Damage in suspicious blaze at River Road Golf Course pegged at $1M, police say

About two hours later, around 9:55 p.m., a Shoppers Drug Mart at 530 Commissioners Rd. W was allegedly broken into while it was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a nearby resident reported hearing breaking glass and saw a male leave through a broken window.

The police were notified, and officers determined, based on the suspect description provided, that the individual was also involved in the Wharncliffe Road incident.

The suspect was located by a police K9 unit after the man ditched some of his clothing, police said. Property stolen from the pharmacies was also seized.

The accused, a 32-year-old London man, faces charges of robbery/theft from a person using violence, break, enter and theft, and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagBreak And Enter tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagPharmacies tagPharmacy Robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers