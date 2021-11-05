RCMP investigating string of violent threats, robberies in Central, South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies from October that occurred across a stretch from the Central to the South Okanagan.

According to the RCMP, the incidents took place in Lake Country, West Kelowna, Peachland, Oliver and Osoyoos.

The robberies involved a common theme: A man entering a business, threatening the employee while also saying he had a firearm, then fleeing with money and merchandise.

“Based on the investigation and the information collected, the same suspect may be involved in the alleged robberies,” RCMP said in a press release.

The male suspect is described as being 5-8 to 5-10 and between 30 and 40 years old. He also has dark hair, a receding hairline, a tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm containing red ink.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the first incident happened on Oct. 18, around 9:10 p.m., in Osoyoos, and involved a man robbing a business on the 9000 block of Main Street.

The suspect allegedly threatened the employee and demanded money, saying he had a firearm. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

The second incident happened on Oct. 24, just after 6 p.m., in West Kelowna, along the 2500 block of Dobbin Road.

2:10 Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers – Aug 5, 2021

Police say a man entered the business and allegedly threatened the employee and demanded money, also saying he had a firearm. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise, departing in a small black vehicle.

The next robbery happened Oct. 25, around 5:15 a.m., in Oliver, along the 6000 block of Main Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that night, around 10:15 p.m., a store along the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country was robbed. The suspect fled with cash.

And on Nov. 4, around 6:45 a.m., police say a business on the 5000 block of Clement Crescent in Peachland was robbed.

West Kelowna RCMP and Police Dog Services searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

1:43 Edmonton antique store targeted in daytime robbery Edmonton antique store targeted in daytime robbery – Feb 10, 2021

“The threats of violence are very concerning in these incidents, and luckily there were no injuries to anyone involved,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

“Following a review of the evidence collected, investigators believe that the same individual may be involved in the alleged robberies We are appealing to the public for assistance to identify the suspect or suspects involved, to assist us in advancing the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these robberies or the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:49 Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk – Sep 29, 2021