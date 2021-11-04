Menu

Canada

Kingston council approves plans for indoor racquet sports facility

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 6:20 pm
Council approved the plans for a racquet sports 'bubble' that will feature tennis and pickleball courts. View image in full screen
Council approved the plans for a racquet sports 'bubble' that will feature tennis and pickleball courts. City of Kingston

It looks like tennis and pickleball players will have an indoor venue to play in all year round.

Kingston council approved the plans for a indoor racquet sports ‘bubble’.

The facility will feature six tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts, with the pickleball courts also being compatible with volleyball as well.

The proposal will see the bubble being built in an approximately four-acre plot at St. Lawrence Business Park in Kingston East, directly north of John Machin Soccer Park.

Read more: Canadian National Pickleball Championships coming to Kingston

Along with the 18 courts, there will be a sizeable parking lot and a clubhouse with amenities, which could bode well for the city hosting tournaments.

“It will not only provide tennis and pickleball enthusiasts an opportunity to play year-round, but it will also boost economic development by providing new employment prospects as well as providing sport tourism opportunities with the potential of hosting national and provincial tournaments,” reads city staff’s report to council.

Kingston hasn’t had indoor tennis courts in over 15 years, and drop-ins will be welcome when the facility opens up.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Click to play video: 'Pickleball 101: A lesson in the popular sport in this edition of Out & About' Pickleball 101: A lesson in the popular sport in this edition of Out & About
Pickleball 101: A lesson in the popular sport in this edition of Out & About – Oct 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
